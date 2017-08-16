KAC expects six South Korea LCCs based at regional airports to launch in 2017/2018

Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), via its official webzine, stated (Aug-2017) the following LCCs are targeting launch in 2017/2018:
- FlyYangYang: To be based at Yangyang International Airport, aiming for 2H2017/1H2018 launch;
- Air Pohang: To be based at Pohang Airport, aiming for Oct-2017 launch;
- Air Daegu: To be based at Daegu Airport, aiming for 1H2018 launch;
- KAIR Airlines: To be based at Cheongju Airport, aiming for 1H2018 launch;
- uSKY AIR d/b/a Prime Air: To be based at Ulsan Airport, aiming for 1H2018 launch;
- Nambu Air: To be based at Busan Gimhae Airport, aiming for 1H2018 launch.
The start up LCCs are expected to support the route development and revitalisation of regional South Korea airports, in part by driving down the cost of air travel services through competition.