16-Aug-2017 10:46 AM

KAC expects six South Korea LCCs based at regional airports to launch in 2017/2018

Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), via its official webzine, stated (Aug-2017) the following LCCs are targeting launch in 2017/2018:

The start up LCCs are expected to support the route development and revitalisation of regional South Korea airports, in part by driving down the cost of air travel services through competition. 

