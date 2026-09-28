Jet2.com confirms 34 new routes for winter 2026/27

Jet2.com announced (25-Sep-2026) plans to launch 34 new routes for winter 2026/27, in response to "the demand for all types of winter holiday[s]" across its winter sun, city break, ski and Christmas market programmes. The schedule is the LCC's "biggest ever winter programme" and includes its first winter season from London Gatwick Airport, representing 6.3 million seats and 42 total destinations for an overall capacity increase of 8.7% year-on-year. New routes include:

Jet2.com CEO Steve Heapy stated: "We are seeing strong demand from customers and independent travel agents for all kinds of winter holidays, so we have responded by putting a fantastic selection of brand-new routes on sale for winter 26/27". [more - original PR]