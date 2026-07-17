    Loading
    17-Jul-2026 12:23 PM

    IATA reports growth in premium travel and Central Asia traffic in 2025

    IATA reported (16-Jul-2026) the following highlights from its 2025 World Air Transport Statistics:

    • Top markets:
      • The US remained the biggest passenger market with 890.1 million arriving and departing passengers, but recorded the slowest growth among the top 10 markets at 1.6% year-on-year;
      • China was the second largest market with 776.1 million passengers, up 4.8%;
      • Central Asian countries were among the fastest growing markets, including Kazakhstan (+40% to 18.1 million) and Uzbekistan (+16.9% to 12.5 million). Vietnam also recorded strong growth with 80.9 million, up 14.8%;
    • The top 10 busiest airport pairs were all domestic and Asia Pacific accounted for nine of the top 10. Seoul Gimpo-Jeju remained the busiest route with 13.3 million passengers;
    • Business and first class passenger numbers increased 4.5% to 109.7 million, accounting for 5.5% of international travellers;
      • Europe remained the largest market for premium travel with 39.7 million passengers;
      • Latin America recorded the largest growth, with a 22.1% increase to four million;
      • North America (10.4%) and the Middle East (9.5%) recorded the highest proportions of premium passengers;
    • Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies remained the most used aircraft. The A320 operated 8.7 million flights, the A321 operated 4.2 million and the 737 operated 10.8 million. The A350 (+117.4%) and 787 (+40.8%) recorded significantly more flights compared to 2019, while A380 usage declined 24.4%. [more - original PR]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More