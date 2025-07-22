GBTA: Business travel spending to reach USD1.57tr in 2025, up 6.6%
Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) released (21-Jul-2025) its 2025 Business Travel Index Outlook report, providing a five year forecast on business travel spending covering 72 countries and 44 industries. Details include:
- Global business travel spending is projected to reach USD1.57 trillion in 2025. This represents "moderate" year-on-year growth of 6.6%, as global spending is expected to slow due to trade tensions, policy uncertainty and economic pressures. A rebound to 8.1% growth is projected for 2026, while long term forecasts remain "clouded by geopolitical and economic volatility";
- Despite near term challenges, global spending is projected to surpass USD2 trillion p/a by 2029, one year later than anticipated in 2024, driven by structural shifts in trade, investment and corporate travel behaviour. Spending is projected to grow by 6.4% in 2027 and 6.3% in 2028, "modestly" higher than forecast in 2024;
- The top 15 markets for business travel spending represent USD1.31 trillion. The two top markets, the US (USD395.4 billion) and China (USD373.1 billion), represent 58% of the total;
- The US is projected to reclaim the top spot in 2025, followed by China (which led the list in 2024 and 2023), Germany, Japan and the UK;
- India, South Korea and Türkiye are among the fastest growing of the top 15 markets, while Spain and the Netherlands are forecast to have "little to no growth or a slight decrease".
GBTA CEO Suzanne Neufang stated: "As we thoughtfully anticipate reaching a new high in business travel spending this year, the outlook is steady, but the road ahead is more complex". Ms Neufang added: "Trade policy uncertainty, inflationary pressures and shifting global supply chains are reshaping how and where companies travel". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Recent GBTA polling indicated declining optimism and expectations for reduced business travel volumes and spending in 2025, particularly for international trips, as more companies cancelled or relocated meetings from the US and shifted to virtual formats due to US policy developments and economic uncertainty1. GBTA also projected average ticket prices to decline by 2.2% globally in 2025, reflecting normalising travel patterns and easing cost pressures, despite supply constraints2.