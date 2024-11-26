Loading
26-Nov-2024 2:01 PM

Etihad Airways to launch 10 services in 2025

Etihad Airways announced (26-Nov-2024) plans to launch the following 10 services in 2025:

The 10 routes will complement Etihad's new 2025 services to Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein. CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: "2025 marks a pivotal year for Etihad, with more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries, a fleet of more than 110 aircraft - including our amazing new A321LRs - welcoming over 20 million guests onboard". [more - original PR]

