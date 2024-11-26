26-Nov-2024 2:01 PM
Etihad Airways to launch 10 services in 2025
Etihad Airways announced (26-Nov-2024) plans to launch the following 10 services in 2025:
- Abu Dhabi-Atlanta: Four times weekly from 02-Jul-2025 with A350;
- Abu Dhabi-Taipei: Daily from 07-Sep-2025 with Boeing 787;
- Abu Dhabi-Medan: Three times weekly from 03-Oct-2025 with A321LR;
- Abu Dhabi-Phnom Penh: Four times weekly from 03-Oct-2025 with A321LR, increasing to five times weekly from 06-Nov-2025;
- Abu Dhabi-Krabi: Daily from 09-Oct-2025 with A321LR;
- Abu Dhabi-Tunis: Three times weekly from 01-Nov-2025 with A321LR;
- Abu Dhabi-Chiang Mai: Four times weekly from 03-Nov-2025 with A321LR;
- Abu Dhabi-Hanoi: Daily from 03-Nov-2025 with A321LR;
- Abu Dhabi-Hong Kong: Five times weekly from 03-Nov-2025 with 787;
- Abu Dhabi-Algiers: Four times weekly from 07-Nov-2025 with A321LR.
The 10 routes will complement Etihad's new 2025 services to Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein. CEO Antonoaldo Neves said: "2025 marks a pivotal year for Etihad, with more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries, a fleet of more than 110 aircraft - including our amazing new A321LRs - welcoming over 20 million guests onboard". [more - original PR]