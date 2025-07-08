Enugu Air commences operations
Enugu Air commenced (07-Jul-2025) operations, with plans to initially operate services from Enugu to Lagos and Abuja with Embraer E170/E190 aircraft. The state owned airline will be operated by Xejet and plans to expand operations to include cities such as Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin and Kano. Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah added: "In the next phase, we will fly beyond Nigeria, into other African countries, China, Europe, UK, US and other global business hubs". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Enugu State Government launched Enugu Air as part of its strategy to develop a multi-modal transport system and position Enugu as an aviation hub, initially operating three Embraer E170/E190 aircraft between Enugu, Abuja and Lagos, with plans to expand domestically and internationally in future phases1. The state government previously announced an investment of NGN41.13 billion to acquire four aircraft for the project2.