Drukair signs global distribution agreement with Amadeus
Drukair signed (17-Nov-2025) a global distribution agreement with Amadeus, under which the airline's content will be available to travel agencies and sellers in India, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, the UAE, Australia, the UK, Germany and France via the Amadeus Travel Platform, with plans to expand to additional countries in 2026. Amadeus EVP of travel unit and Asia Pacific MD Javier Laforgue stated: "Amadeus is proud to be Drukair's first distribution partner as it seeks to expand its global reach". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Drukair previously sought general sales agents for Drukair Holidays in Thailand, Nepal and Bangladesh, with the deadline for bids on 14-Jun-20241. Bhutan Airlines, another Bhutanese carrier, also entered a distribution partnership with Amadeus to increase its visibility among global travel sellers2.