20-Jan-2025 1:24 PM
Condor further expands summer 2025 schedule
Condor Flugdienst announced (19-Jan-2025) a further expansion of its summer 2025 schedule, following previously announced new routes to destinations including Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Prague, Vienna, Zurich, Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. Highlights include:
- Frankfurt:
- Commencing Berlin and Hamburg services from 01-Mar-2025, Munich, Zurich and Vienna from the end of Mar-2025 and Milan Malpensa, Paris CDG (twice daily) and Prague from May-2025;
- Increasing frequencies to Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Zurich, Milan Malpensa and Prague to twice daily;
- Launching Rome from 05-Apr-2025;
- Vienna:
- Frankfurt: Daily;
- Rhodes: Three times weekly;
- Kos and Palma de Mallorca: Twice weekly;
- Rome Fiumicino-Palermo: Launching daily from 05-Apr-2025;
- Long haul: