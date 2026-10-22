22-Oct-2026 4:45 PM
Condor Flugdienst CEO: Joining an alliance is a 'logical' next step
Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber stated (21-Oct-2026) the carrier considers joining an alliance and participating in European consolidation as "logical" next steps for the future. Condor has codeshare and interline partnerships with airlines including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Copa Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, JetBlue Airways, Qantas Airways and WestJet. Mr Gerber said: "Long term, I think we all have to understand that aviation is a size game". He added: "In the end - in the very end - Condor needs to be part of a bigger thing. That's absolutely clear. Luckily, it's not necessary at this very moment". [more - Aviation Week]