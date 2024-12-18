China expands transit passenger visa free stay scheme

Recently, China has been implementing various trial visa-free entry policies for several countries. For instance, a trial allowing passport holders from Bulgaria, Romania, and others to enter China visa-free for up to 30 days started on 30-Nov-20241. Additionally, a trial for Portugal, Greece, and others was set to run from 15-Oct-2024, allowing a 15-day visa-free stay2. These trials reflect China's broader trend of enhancing visa-free travel options for international visitors.