China permits visa free entry for nine additional countries

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its official website, announced (22-Nov-2024) the launch of a trial visa free entry policy permitting ordinary passport holders from Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia and Japan to enter China for business, leisure or transit and stay for up to 30 days without a visa (Reuters/Global Times, 22-Nov-2024). The trial will run from 30-Nov-2024 to 31-Dec-2025. China's Government also decided to extend the visa free stay period for ordinary passport holders from 29 countries, including Australia, South Korea and France, from 15 days to 30 days, effective from 30-Nov-2024.