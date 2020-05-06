CAPA: Airports less likely to require large govt bailout, however are still at risk

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID-19: Airports attempt to plug the financing gap', stated (24-Apr-2020) while airports are less likely to need a large government bailout as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, airports are also very much at risk. Government responses vary across the world, with the US supportive of bailout aid, Canada prepared to waive the lease payments of the 21 biggest airports in 2020 and the UK advising airports to explore all liquidity options with shareholders and lenders before coming to the government. [more - CAPA Analysis]