COVID-19: Airports attempt to plug the financing gap

While airlines hog the headlines as the obvious commercial casualty of the present situation, airports are also very much at risk.

Generally speaking, airports are more conservatively managed than airlines, their investment timescale is longer and can be more easily staged. They are less likely to need a large government bailout. But that won’t stop them applying for aid if it is available, and it is, at least so far.

This report looks at how some airports in both the public and private sector and the hybrids that are in both are seeking to raise cash to tide them over until airplanes are taxi-ing on the runway again and the cash registers are ringing again in the terminal shops, restaurants and bars, whenever that is.