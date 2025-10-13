Cambodia tourist arrivals down 38% in Aug-2025, tourists from Thailand down 92%

Cambodia experienced a sharp decline in tourist arrivals from May-2025 onwards, with the drop accelerating each subsequent month, falling from 547,373 in May-2025 to 338,351 in Aug-2025. This downturn followed consistent year-on-year growth throughout 2024 and early 2025, and was marked by especially steep decreases in arrivals from Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia, while arrivals from China showed continued strength in recent months1 2 3 4.