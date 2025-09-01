1-Sep-2025 10:41 AM
Cambodia tourist arrivals down 40% in Jul-2025, tourists from Thailand down 91%
Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism reported (29-Aug-2025) the following tourism highlights for Jul-2025:
- Tourist arrivals: 347,492, -39.6% year-on-year;
- Vietnam: 100,738, +35.0%;
- China: 95,314, -19.1%;
- Thailand: 18,298, -90.5%;
- US: 13,545, -22.5%;
- South Korea: 12,714, -19.5%;
- Indonesia: 10,090, +2.9%;
- Taiwan: 7896, +7.0%.
Background ✨
Tourist arrivals to Cambodia fell sharply in Jul-2025, continuing a downward trend from May-2025 and Jun-2025, as monthly totals declined from 547,373 in May to 413,560 in Jun and then to 347,492 in Jul. Arrivals from Thailand and China also decreased significantly since May, while Vietnamese arrivals rebounded in Jul after two consecutive monthly declines1 2 3.