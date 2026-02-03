Cambodia tourist arrivals down 17% in 2025

Cambodia experienced robust inbound tourism growth throughout 2024, reaching 6.7 million arrivals, with significant increases from China and Vietnam, before sharply declining in 2025, particularly from Thailand and South Korea. Chinese arrivals remained a bright spot with consistent year-on-year growth, while visitor volumes from key markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and the US saw marked contractions in 2H2025 compared to the previous year1 2 3 4.