Berjaya Air takes delivery of first ATR 72‑600 HighLine aircraft
ATR announced (20-May-2026) Berjaya Air took delivery of the first ATR 72‑600 (9M-BJA) in ATR HighLine configuration, becoming the launch operator for the all business class regional turboprop. Berjaya Air will begin operating the aircraft in the coming days, deploying the aircraft on Kuala Lumpur Subang-Koh Samui service. The aircraft will also be deployed on services to Phu Quoc, Medan, Pekanbaru and Batam. Berjaya Air will take delivery of a second ATR 72-600 HighLine aircraft in 3Q2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the HighLine design features 26 Geven ETEREA seats in a 1-1 layout. Each seat has a side console that serves as a table and stowage compartment. The cabin also includes an "executive ceiling" with the removal of overhead bins, USB A+C charging ports, inflight entertainment and high speed internet access. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Berjaya Air previously said it would commence services to Koh Samui, Phu Quoc, Medan, Pekanbaru and Batam with its 26-seat all-business class ATR 72-600 from 14-Feb-2026, and it unveiled the cabin layout and new cabin crew uniforms via Facebook.1 ATR HighLine, introduced in 2023, also underpinned Air Cambodia’s plan to retrofit its fleet with the ‘X-Space Table’ premium-seat concept from 2027, with certification expected in 1Q2027.2