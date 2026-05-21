Berjaya Air takes delivery of first ATR 72‑600 HighLine aircraft

Berjaya Air previously said it would commence services to Koh Samui, Phu Quoc, Medan, Pekanbaru and Batam with its 26-seat all-business class ATR 72-600 from 14-Feb-2026, and it unveiled the cabin layout and new cabin crew uniforms via Facebook.1 ATR HighLine, introduced in 2023, also underpinned Air Cambodia’s plan to retrofit its fleet with the ‘X-Space Table’ premium-seat concept from 2027, with certification expected in 1Q2027.2