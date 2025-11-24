Air Cambodia to be launch customer for new ATR premium seat
ATR announced (21-Nov-2025) Air Cambodia will be the launch customer for the company's new premium seat, with certification expected in 1Q2027. The seat will feature 'X-Space Table', a plug-and-play solution that converts a standard dual economy seat into a single premium seat "within minutes". Following the delivery of the carrier's ATR 72-600 in May-2025, Air Cambodia will retrofit the 'X-Space Table' in 2027 across its fleet of three ATRs. The business class section will feature four business seats arranged in two rows in a one-by-one layout. The 'X-Space Table' is part of ATR HighLine, the manufacturer's collection of high-end cabin interiors introduced in 2023. Air Cambodia operates ATR aircraft on regional routes including Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Sihanoukville and Ho Chi Minh City. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Cambodia received a new ATR 72-600 aircraft in Phnom Penh on 26-May-2025, after rebranding from Cambodia Angkor Air and expanding its fleet in 2024. The airline planned further route growth to Japan, South Korea and intercontinental destinations, and aimed to launch Phnom Penh-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service with A320 equipment in 1Q20251 2 3.