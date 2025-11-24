Air Cambodia to be launch customer for new ATR premium seat

Air Cambodia received a new ATR 72-600 aircraft in Phnom Penh on 26-May-2025, after rebranding from Cambodia Angkor Air and expanding its fleet in 2024. The airline planned further route growth to Japan, South Korea and intercontinental destinations, and aimed to launch Phnom Penh-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service with A320 equipment in 1Q20251 2 3.