Beond to add 18 international destinations to network by the end of 2026

Beond launched its scheduled operations on 16-Nov-2023 with a twice-weekly Malé-Munich service using A319 equipment, and subsequently initiated services to Zurich and Riyadh by 18-Nov-20231 2. The airline's network expansion involved launching twice-weekly services from Malé to both Milan Malpensa and Dubai in 2024, leveraging its A319 aircraft3 4. Beond's fleet included a second aircraft, an A321, configured for full lie-flat seating, supporting its route expansion plans5.