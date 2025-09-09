Loading
ALTA: Argentina, Panama, Peru and Brazil lead traffic growth in Jul-2025

ALTA reported (08-Sep-2025) the following traffic highlights for Latin America and the Caribbean in Jul-2025:

  • Argentina, Panama, Peru and Brazil led growth among the region's largest markets;
  • Argentina recorded the highest year-on-year percentage growth (+11%), supported by an 8.3% increase in domestic traffic and a 14% rise in international demand;
  • Panama posted a 9% increase in passenger traffic, driven by "strong" intra-regional demand (+10%) and "steady" growth with North America (+5%). Routes with Central America and the Caribbean showed the fastest expansion;
  • Brazil marked its fifth consecutive month of record domestic traffic;
  • Mexico-US traffic, the region's third largest country pair, "bounced back" with a 1.3% increase after decreasing 2.1% in Jun-2025;
  • Colombia's domestic traffic grew 0.6% after five consecutive months of decline. International traffic rose 6.7%, supported by stronger flows with neighbouring countries including Ecuador (+12%), Brazil (+27%), Peru (+21%), and Venezuela (+11%);
  • Chile posted its "weakest result so far in 2025", with passenger volumes rising only 0.8% compared to Jul-2024. Arrivals of US resident tourists by air increased 11%, helping to fuel international growth;
  • Traffic between the Dominican Republic and the US recovered "modestly", rising 5.2% after a decline of 1.1% in Jun-2025;
  • Jamaica registered its "strongest month of the year" with growth of 13.1% and 703,000 total passengers.

ALTA CEO Peter Cerda noted over 60% of net passenger growth in Jul-2025 "came from intra-regional routes, highlighting an increasingly dynamic market". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Latin America and the Caribbean was the fastest growing region globally in Jul-2025, with traffic up 7.2% and strong international performance, contributing around 10% of global air traffic growth during the month1. Corporación América Airports also reported notable passenger increases in Argentina (+11.4%) and Brazil (+6.0%) for Jul-2025, aligning with the countries highlighted for growth2.

