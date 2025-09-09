ALTA: Argentina, Panama, Peru and Brazil lead traffic growth in Jul-2025

ALTA reported (08-Sep-2025) the following traffic highlights for Latin America and the Caribbean in Jul-2025:

Panama posted a 9% increase in passenger traffic, driven by "strong" intra-regional demand (+10%) and "steady" growth with North America (+5%). Routes with Central America and the Caribbean showed the fastest expansion;

and the US recovered "modestly", rising 5.2% after a decline of 1.1% in Jun-2025; Jamaica registered its "strongest month of the year" with growth of 13.1% and 703,000 total passengers.

ALTA CEO Peter Cerda noted over 60% of net passenger growth in Jul-2025 "came from intra-regional routes, highlighting an increasingly dynamic market". [more - original PR]