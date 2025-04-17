All Nippon Airways and Singapore Airlines to commence revenue sharing from Sep-2025
All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) expanded (17-Apr-2025) their commercial partnership to commence operating revenue sharing flights between Singapore and Japan from Sep-2025. The airlines are also working to offer enhanced reciprocal benefits for ANA Mileage Club and KrisFlyer members, including the ability to earn miles on an expanded number of booking classes. Subject to regulatory approvals, the carriers intend to expand the scope of their JV to include other markets beyond Japan and Singapore, including Australia, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore granted conditional approval for the commercial cooperation between Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways, with specific stipulations to maintain competition on the Singapore-Tokyo route1. The Japan Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism also granted conditional antitrust law exemption for the JV, which includes plans to extend services to Australia, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia2.