15-Jan-2024 2:24 PM
All Nippon Airways and ITA Airways sign codeshare agreement
All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) signed (12-Jan-2024) a codeshare partnership agreement. Commencing 24-Jan-2024, ANA will codeshare on ITA Airways' Rome Fiumicino-Tokyo Haneda service and ITA Airways' services connecting Rome Fiumicino to Bologna, Venice, Turin, Florence and Naples. From the same date, ITA Airways will codeshare on ANA's services connecting Tokyo Haneda to Osaka Kansai, Osaka Itami, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo Chitose and Hiroshima. The airlines are considering plans to expand their codeshare agreement to additional services in the near future. [more - original PR]