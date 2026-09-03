AirAsia and Pegasus Airlines enter codeshare partnership
AirAsia entered (02-Sep-2026) a codeshare partnership with Pegasus Airlines to expand connections between Southeast Asia and Europe via Istanbul. The partnership will progressively open access to more than 100 routes between Asia and Europe, with destinations including London Stansted, Moscow Vnukovo, Ankara, Zurich and Athens. Travellers from Europe will be able to connect through Istanbul and onward to Kuala Lumpur. AirAsia will increase Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul frequency from four to seven times weekly by Feb-2027. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Pegasus Airlines expanded its partnership footprint with a codeshare agreement with Iberia, enabling connectivity via Madrid and providing Iberia passengers access to Pegasus services between Madrid and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen with onward domestic connections in Türkiye.1 Pegasus also entered an interline agreement with Air Canada, offering single-itinerary travel and through-checked baggage to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen from multiple European gateways, with the parties exploring a future full codeshare.2 AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said the airline planned additional long haul Europe services in 2026 via Istanbul, after launching Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen on 14-Nov-2025.3 4