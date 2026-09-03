AirAsia and Pegasus Airlines enter codeshare partnership

Pegasus Airlines expanded its partnership footprint with a codeshare agreement with Iberia, enabling connectivity via Madrid and providing Iberia passengers access to Pegasus services between Madrid and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen with onward domestic connections in Türkiye.1 Pegasus also entered an interline agreement with Air Canada, offering single-itinerary travel and through-checked baggage to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen from multiple European gateways, with the parties exploring a future full codeshare.2 AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said the airline planned additional long haul Europe services in 2026 via Istanbul, after launching Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen on 14-Nov-2025.3 4