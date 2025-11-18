AirAsia X launches Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen service

AirAsia announced plans to introduce a 'Fly-Thru' service from Manila to facilitate connections onto AirAsia X's new Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen route from Nov-20251. AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail highlighted that the service would mark the LCC's entry into Europe and Türkiye's Ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yüksel, noted the route would strengthen ties between Malaysia and Türkiye2.