18-Nov-2025 10:30 AM
AirAsia X launches Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen service
AirAsia X launched (17-Nov-2025) four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen service on 14-Nov-2025. The service is expected to provide over 150,000 seats p/a between the destinations. AirAsia X is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AirAsia announced plans to introduce a 'Fly-Thru' service from Manila to facilitate connections onto AirAsia X's new Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen route from Nov-20251. AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail highlighted that the service would mark the LCC's entry into Europe and Türkiye's Ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yüksel, noted the route would strengthen ties between Malaysia and Türkiye2.