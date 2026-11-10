Air Niugini receives international airline licence for New Zealand operations

Air Niugini previously outlined plans to resume three times weekly Port Moresby-Auckland from 17-Nov-2026 with Boeing 737-800s, with A220 deployment planned from 2027.1 The carrier also resumed twice weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita on 18-Jul-2026, operated by a mix of Boeing 767-300ER and 737-800 equipment, after last operating the route in 2020.2 3