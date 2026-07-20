Air Niugini resumes Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service
Air Niugini resumed (20-Jul-2026) twice weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service on 18-Jul-2026. The carrier last operated on the route six years ago. The service will be operated by a mix of Boeing 767-300ER and 737-800 equipment. Air Niugini CEO Alan Milne commented: "The resumption of our Tokyo service is another important step in Air Niugini's transformation and international growth. It strengthens Port Moresby's position as a gateway between Japan, Australia and the Pacific, while giving our customers a faster, more convenient travel option and improved access to our extensive domestic and regional network". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Niugini previously suspended its Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service in Jul-2020.1 The carrier had also seasonally suspended the route in 4Q2019 and subsequently resumed it with Boeing 737 equipment.2 Air Niugini originally launched weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita flights in Oct-2018 with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, after earlier operating the Japan service via Chuuk.3 4