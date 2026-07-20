Air Niugini resumes Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service

Air Niugini previously suspended its Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service in Jul-2020.1 The carrier had also seasonally suspended the route in 4Q2019 and subsequently resumed it with Boeing 737 equipment.2 Air Niugini originally launched weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita flights in Oct-2018 with Boeing 737-700 aircraft, after earlier operating the Japan service via Chuuk.3 4