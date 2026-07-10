Air Niugini confirms Jul-2026 resumption for Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service

Air Niugini scheduled other network changes around Port Moresby, including launching weekly Port Moresby-Nadi from 29-Mar-2026 with Boeing 737-800s, as the sole scheduled operator, according to OAG.1 It also planned to lift Port Moresby-Sydney from twice to three times weekly from 03-Apr-2026 and switch the service from Boeing 737-800s to A220s.2 3