Air Niugini confirms Jul-2026 resumption for Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service
Air Niugini confirmed (09-Jul-2026) plans to resume twice weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita service using a mix of Boeing 767-300ER and 737-800 equipment from 18-Jul-2026. The carrier last operated the route in 2020. Air Niugini CEO Alan Milne stated: "Port Moresby is strategically positioned to serve as a transit hub for travellers moving between Japan, Australia and the Pacific - and this service will enhance those regional connections through Air Niugini's growing network". He added: "The direct Narita service not only improves connectivity and convenience for our passengers, but also opens greater opportunities for tourism, trade, investment and cultural exchange between Papua New Guinea and Japan. Papua New Guinea exporters also stand to benefit from the direct flights with faster to market cargo shipments of coffee, vanilla beans, seafood and other products expected". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Niugini scheduled other network changes around Port Moresby, including launching weekly Port Moresby-Nadi from 29-Mar-2026 with Boeing 737-800s, as the sole scheduled operator, according to OAG.1 It also planned to lift Port Moresby-Sydney from twice to three times weekly from 03-Apr-2026 and switch the service from Boeing 737-800s to A220s.2 3