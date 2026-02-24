Air Niugini to commence Port Moresby-Nadi service in Mar-2026

Air Niugini was scheduled to increase Port Moresby-Sydney from twice to three times weekly from 03-Apr-2026, and to switch the route from Boeing 737-800 to A220 from late Mar-2026.1 Air Niugini also reported receiving its third A220-300, which it planned to deploy on four times weekly Port Moresby-Rabaul from 19-Dec-2025 after National Airports Corporation clearance.2