Air Niugini to commence Port Moresby-Nadi service in Mar-2026

Air Niugini is scheduled to commence weekly Port Moresby-Nadi service with Boeing 737-800 equipment on 29-Mar-2026, as per a 23-Feb-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. The carrier will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.

Background ✨

Air Niugini was scheduled to increase Port Moresby-Sydney from twice to three times weekly from 03-Apr-2026, and to switch the route from Boeing 737-800 to A220 from late Mar-2026.1 Air Niugini also reported receiving its third A220-300, which it planned to deploy on four times weekly Port Moresby-Rabaul from 19-Dec-2025 after National Airports Corporation clearance.2

