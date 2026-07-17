Air Niugini to resume Port Moresby-Auckland service in Nov-2026

Air Niugini confirmed it would resume twice weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita from 18-Jul-2026, using a mix of Boeing 767-300ER and 737-800 aircraft, after last operating the route in 2020.1 Air Niugini CEO Alan Milne said Port Moresby was positioned to serve as a transit hub between Japan, Australia and the Pacific, and highlighted cargo opportunities for PNG exporters.1 Air Niugini also introduced A220-300s on Port Moresby-Sydney from 29-Mar-2026, with the type configured for 138 seats and earmarked for further international deployment.2