Air Niugini to resume Port Moresby-Auckland service in Nov-2026
Air Niugini, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (16-Jul-2026) plans to resume three times weekly Port Moresby-Auckland service on 17-Nov-2026 with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The carrier noted the route will be "the first nonstop air service" between Papua New Guinea and New Zealand "in more than 26 years". The airline plans to deploy A220 aircraft on the route from 2027.
Background ✨
Air Niugini confirmed it would resume twice weekly Port Moresby-Tokyo Narita from 18-Jul-2026, using a mix of Boeing 767-300ER and 737-800 aircraft, after last operating the route in 2020.1 Air Niugini CEO Alan Milne said Port Moresby was positioned to serve as a transit hub between Japan, Australia and the Pacific, and highlighted cargo opportunities for PNG exporters.1 Air Niugini also introduced A220-300s on Port Moresby-Sydney from 29-Mar-2026, with the type configured for 138 seats and earmarked for further international deployment.2