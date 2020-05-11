Air New Zealand to resume domestic services under 'Alert Level 2'

Air New Zealand announced (08-May-2020) it will serve the majority of domestic destinations and operate approximately 20% of normal domestic capacity, compared to pre COVID-19 levels, as New Zealand enters 'Alert Level 2' for the pandemic. The airline will resume services to Queenstown, Invercargill, Blenheim, Rotorua, Gisborne, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Whangarei and Kerikeri. The carrier will resume Taupo, Hokitika and Timaru services as demand allows. Social distancing requirements will mean the carrier can only sell just under 50% of seats on turboprop aircraft and 65% of seats on A320 aircraft, meaning the airline "won't be able to offer our lowest lead in fares until social distancing measures are removed", according to CEO Greg Foran. Mr Foran stated: "The ramp up to higher frequencies will be a slow journey and even when we come out of Level 1, all of our domestic destinations will see fewer flights and reduced frequencies. This is the harsh reality of closed international borders and a depressed domestic economy". The airline will work closely with Tourism New Zealand, regional tourism organisations, government agencies and other partners to encourage New Zealanders to travel domestically. [more - original PR]