5-Aug-2022 11:46 AM
Agility finalises acquisition of John Menzies to create 'world's largest aviation services company'
Agility finalised (04-Aug-2022) the GBP763 million acquisition of John Menzies and will combine the business with National Aviation Services (NAS). Details include:
- The combined company will operate as Menzies Aviation, providing ground, air cargo and fuel services at 254 airports in 58 countries;
- The new company will have approximately 35,000 employees and handle 600,000 aircraft turns, two million tonnes of air cargo and 2.5 million fuelling turns p/a;
- Combined revenues of Menzies and NAS exceeded USD1.5 billion in 2021;
- NAS CEO Hassan El-Houry will become chairman of the combined company. Menzies Aviation CEO Philipp Joeinig will be CEO of the combined company;
- Customers will include Air Canada, Air China, Air France-KLM, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, easyJet, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, flydubai, Frontier Airlines, IAG, Jazeera Airways, Qantas Group, Qatar Airways, Southwest Airlines, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, WestJet and Wizz Air.
Agility stated the acquisition will create "the world's largest aviation services company by number of countries and second largest by number of airports served". Agility vice chairman Tarek Sultan said: "This deal creates the largest owned and operated - 'controlled' - business in Agility's portfolio by revenue, headcount, and global presence". [more - original PR]