Agility finalises acquisition of John Menzies to create 'world's largest aviation services company'

Agility finalised (04-Aug-2022) the GBP763 million acquisition of John Menzies and will combine the business with National Aviation Services (NAS). Details include:

Agility stated the acquisition will create "the world's largest aviation services company by number of countries and second largest by number of airports served". Agility vice chairman Tarek Sultan said: "This deal creates the largest owned and operated - 'controlled' - business in Agility's portfolio by revenue, headcount, and global presence". [more - original PR]