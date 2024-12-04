ACI EUROPE: European passenger traffic up 5.5% in Oct-2024

ACI EUROPE reported (03-Dec-2024) the following highlights from its air traffic report for Oct-2024:

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said the increase in passenger numbers in Oct-2024 reflects "changing travel patterns and shifting seasonality, with extended demand for leisure and visits to friends and relatives". Mr Jankovec added: "This also reflects strong demand resilience despite air fares having increased on average by 30% in 2024 compared to pre‑Covid, softening economic sentiment and increasing geopolitical tensions". [more - original PR]