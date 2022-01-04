Abu Dhabi updates travel 'Green List'

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism updated (02-Jan-2022) its 'Green List' for inbound travel to Abu Dhabi to include 71 countries, effective 03-Jan-2022. Changes since the last 'Green List' update on 26-Dec-2021 include the following:

Countries added: Algeria , Morocco , Seychelles and Tunisia ;

, , and ; Countries removed: Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Russia, Turkey and the UK.

Travellers arriving from 'Green List' destinations are exempt from quarantine measures, but are required to present a valid COVID-19 PCR test result and undergo additional PCR tests after arrival. [more - original PR]