4-Jan-2022 2:50 PM

Abu Dhabi updates travel 'Green List'

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism updated (02-Jan-2022) its 'Green List' for inbound travel to Abu Dhabi to include 71 countries, effective 03-Jan-2022. Changes since the last 'Green List' update on 26-Dec-2021 include the following:

Travellers arriving from 'Green List' destinations are exempt from quarantine measures, but are required to present a valid COVID-19 PCR test result and undergo additional PCR tests after arrival. [more - original PR]

