CAPA India Summits to discuss traffic growth, aircraft financing, airport capacity, Air India

More than 250 delegates from around the world will assemble in Mumbai next week for the CAPA India Aviation Summit on 30-31 January, followed by the CAPA India Airport & Airspace Summit on 1-Feb-2018.
These two events have seen unprecedented global interest, reflecting India’s current status as the world’s fastest growing aviation market.
CAPA will launch the summit by presenting our annual India outlook for FY2018/19, including traffic forecasts and analysis of capacity trends, yields, profitability, fleet orders, capital raising activities and strategic plans. The outlook, which leverages our strength as the region’s leading aviation advisory and research practice, will set the scene for three days of informed debate.
In addition, CAPA will release a series of strategic research reports during the summit on issues such as:
- Opportunity and challenges for bidders in the proposed privatisation of Air India;
- State of the aircraft financing and leasing market in India;
- A new framework for regional connectivity;
- Prospects for international outbound leisure travel in 2025;
- Analysis of key trends in inbound tourism;
- Opportunities for long haul low cost to/from India;
- Demystifying the true MRO expense of Indian airlines;
- ATC capacity and its impact on growth and route networks;
- Developing a new business model for the Airports Authority of India;
- Operational and financial benchmarking of Indian airports.
With key stakeholders from India and abroad represented at the highest levels of industry and government, the summit will address topical issues such as:
- the impact of the proposed privatisation of Air India;
- the evolution of airline business models;
- managing growth with traffic growing at sustained double-digits;
- the prospects for long haul LCCs in India;
- the appetite for financing India’s 1000 aircraft order book;
- the viability of regional operations;
- key trends in technology and distribution;
- designing the appropriate development framework for airport capacity;
- economic regulation and its impact on investor interest;
- opportunities for ground and cargo handling, duty free and retail.
Key confirmed participants – with many more to come over the next few days – include:
- Air Deccan: Captain Gopinath, Chairman & MD
- Air India: Pankaj Srivastava, Director Commercial
- Air India Express: Shyam Sundar, CEO
- Air India Express: Captain Pushpinder Singh, COO
- Airports Authority of India: Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman
- Airports Economic Regulatory Authority: S. Machendranathan, Chairman
- Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association: Michael Barrett, Executive Officer
- BOC Aviation: Graham Lees, Deputy CCO & Global Head Aircraft Sales
- Cochin International Airport: ACK Nair, Airport Director
- Expedia: Simon Fiquet, GM Southeast Asia & India
- Flyadeal: Con Korfiatis, CEO
- GE Aviation: Vikram Rai, Country Head India
- GECAS: Aashish Sonawala, Senior VP & Manager Asia
- GMR Airports: Sidharath Kapur, President Finance & Business Development
- Jet Airways: Amit Agarwal, Deputy CEO & CFO
- Macquarie Bank: Peter Farthing, Managing Director
- Mumbai Duty Free: Manish Sanwal, Managing Director
- Mumbai International Airport: Rajeev Jain, CEO
- NATS: Andrew Taylor, Head of Customer Solutions
- Nordic Aviation Capital: Bruno Benveniste-Profichet, VP Marketing
- Ras al Khaimah Airport: Sanjay Khanna, CEO
- Rolls-Royce: Ewen McDonald, SVP Asia Pacific
- Scoot: Trevor Spinks, Head of Sales & Distribution
- Skyscanner: Hugh Aitken, Senior Director Strategic Partnerships
- SpiceJet: Ajay Singh, Chairman & MD
- SpiceJet: Kiran Koteshwar, CFO
- SpiceJet: Kamal Hingorani, SVP & Head of Inflight and Customer Experience
- Travelport: Damian Hickey, VP Asia Pacific and Global Sales Strategy
- Vistara: Leslie Thng, CEO
- Vistara: Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer
For all those with an interest in Indian aviation, the CAPA Summits will be invaluable knowledge-building and networking opportunities, especially in what could be a watershed year in India’s aviation history with the proposed privatisation of Air India.
With the venue approaching capacity, registrations will unfortunately be closing shortly. Please visit https://inas18.capaevents.com/ for more information and to register.