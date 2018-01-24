CAPA India Summits to discuss traffic growth, aircraft financing, airport capacity, Air India

More than 250 delegates from around the world will assemble in Mumbai next week for the CAPA India Aviation Summit on 30-31 January, followed by the CAPA India Airport & Airspace Summit on 1-Feb-2018.

These two events have seen unprecedented global interest, reflecting India’s current status as the world’s fastest growing aviation market.

CAPA will launch the summit by presenting our annual India outlook for FY2018/19, including traffic forecasts and analysis of capacity trends, yields, profitability, fleet orders, capital raising activities and strategic plans. The outlook, which leverages our strength as the region’s leading aviation advisory and research practice, will set the scene for three days of informed debate.