CAPA - Centre for Aviation joins with Seville in first ever Low Cost Long Haul Airline Global Summit

Low cost long haul airlines are a vital new ingredient of a fast changing industry

To introduce proceedings at the Summit, CAPA will provide an in depth, big picture overview of low cost long haul developments globally, outlining the main proponents and describing some of the strategies that have been adopted. This will be followed by a debate featuring LCCs and industry figures analysing the industry role and future prospects of this disruptive business model.

There will also be keynote presentations from leading low cost long haul operators, and panels covering issues such as: the role of low cost long haul subsidiaries in full service carrier groups; the viability of independent low cost long haul carriers vs those that belong to large LCC groupings; the LCCs' evolving relationships with airports; low cost long haul to short haul connectivity; virtual interlining, and the role of new-generation equipment in enabling the growth of the model – including the impact of long haul narrowbodies on traditional high fare markets.

CAPA: "long haul LCCs are here to stay"

Peter Harbison, CAPA Executive Chairman, said: “The long haul low cost model has rapidly progressed from a position where its viability was questioned to becoming an essential part of the international system. Today there is a growing number of successful independent long haul low cost operators, as well as a full service airline subsidiaries. This recognition by full service airlines of their need to respond in kind is a clear endorsement of the fact that long haul LCCs are here to stay".

"CAPA is delighted to join with the historic and beautiful city of Seville in this fourth centenary of Murillo’s birth to present the world’s first long haul low cost airline summit.”

Seville's Deputy Mayor, Antonio Munoz: welcomes "the decision makers of the airlines"

Seville's Deputy Mayor, Antonio Munoz welcomed CAPA’s decision to hold the Low Cost Long Haul Global Summit in Seville: “Being able to count on the presence of the decision makers of the airlines, it is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for the city of Seville. It will allow us to showcase our destination directly and in the most efficient manner to all the delegates participating in the event. This will increase their confidence in the destination, improving the brand of the city in the eyes of the leaders of the aeronautical industry, generating business opportunities for our city, not only in the tourism sector, but in other sectors, such as aerospace or logistics."

CAPA has become a highly influential aviation group, with its events platforms helping the aviation sector and leading supplier businesses to stay informed and remain closely connected to industry leaders, driving change and supporting industry evolution.

CAPA attracts the world’s leading airline and industry executive level speakers and attendees at each of its global events held in key aviation markets around the world, reaching more than 350,000 unique website visitors each month.

About CAPA - Centre for Aviation:

Established in 1990, Sydney-based CAPA - Centre for Aviation is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services, covering worldwide developments.

CAPA runs C-level aviation and corporate travel summits in key markets around the world, bringing together the leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry.

Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and our passion. Providing our CAPA Members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight is our business.



For media enquiries contact:

Daniella Baxter

Head of Marketing

CAPA – Centre for Aviation

P: +61 2 9241 3200

dbaxter@centreforaviation.com