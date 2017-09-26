Brexit will be disaster for UK airlines?: Will pilot unions threaten Open Skies? CAPA London Summit

Brexit will be a disaster for UK airlines?: the Great Debate at CAPA's London World Summit

The need for Brexit action, with some concern that aviation will merely be lost in a fog of other issues

As things stand, the UK will have to negotiate and agree separate agreements with the EU states and with the US, to retain the advantages of membership of the EU and as a joint party to the North Atlantic Open Skies agreement.

One thing is clear: the current environment creates great uncertainty, something that is not good for industry confidence, nor for consumers.

While UK Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for a two year transition period may ease the risk of breakage of the system, it also may extend the period of uncertainty.

Several industry leaders have already publicly expressed their opinions on Brexit and the Brexit negotiations:

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary to the European Parliament Transport and Tourism Committee, Jul-2017:

“There is a real prospect, and we need to deal with this, that there are going to be no flights between the UK and Europe for a period of weeks, months beyond March 2019.

“There is not going to be an interim agreement, there is not going to be a legal basis, we will be cancelling flights, we will be cancelling people’s holidays for summer of 2019.

“This is going to be a real mess,” Mr O’Leary said, before adding, “Brexit will be one of the great economic suicide notes in history....

“By September 2018 when your average British voter is sitting down to work out where he is going on his holidays in 2019, the two options he will have are to drive to Scotland or get a ferry to Ireland.”

International Airlines Group CEO, Willie Walsh, Jul-2017:

“With policy support it ought to be relatively straightforward to agree a deal on aviation that will be ready when the UK leaves the EU.”

“If there is no agreement between the UK and EU by March 2019, other sectors fall back on World Trade Organisation rules but we have no legal framework under which to fly.

“Divorce proceedings have just started but the negotiators have a lot of issues to deal with and our concern is aviation getting lost in a sea of very important issues. The EU wants to negotiate one large agreement without splitting things out but we believe you have to separate aviation.

“To avoid operational disruption and passenger inconvenience, if the parties have not reached agreement on Open Skies by April 2018, they should at least agree to transitional arrangements that will preserve the status quo post-Brexit until such an agreement is reached."

And, if N Atlantic Open Skies needs revisiting, will pilots' unions challenge key provisions?

As the (much delayed) entry of Norwegian on the North Atlantic has clearly illustrated, pilot unions find several of the provisions of the carefully negotiated North Atlantic Open Skies agreement offensive to the status quo.

Renegotiating the terms under the duress of a tight timeframe is not going to be a simple task. There is much at stake if this hard fought multilateral compromise is reopened. It would potentially place at stake significant competition in the tightly held North Atlantic market, where over 70% of all services are operated under immunised joint ventures.

