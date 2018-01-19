Brazilian LCC GOL returns to Florida as capacity between Brazil and the US continues to expand

GOL plans to time its services in Fortaleza for connections from Joon and KLM to its flights to Recife, Salvador, Belem, Manaus, and the new service to Natal. Data from CAPA and OAG for the week of 16-Jan-2017 show GOL is the largest airline operating from Fortaleza with a 34% ASK share, followed by LATAM Airlines Brazil with a 30% share. The airport is GOL’s seventh largest base measured by ASK deployment. (chart here)



GOL has no competitors on its planned service from Fortaleza to Orlando and will compete with LATAM Airlines Brazil on service to Miami. From Brasilia, GOL is competing with American on flights to Miami, and has no competition on service to Orlando, a route Delta and LATAM Airlines Brazil dropped in 2016.



Obviously GOL has an understanding of US-Brazil market dynamics, given its previous stints in serving the US.

But this time GOL is operating from different launch pads – Brasilia and Fortaleza – two airports where it has a strong presence. It is the second largest airline in Brasilia, and presumably can generate solid point of sale demand in Brazil for its new service.