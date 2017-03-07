Vienna Airport: "too expensive" for Ryanair, but Eurowings & easyJet lead LCC driven growth

Passenger numbers at Vienna Airport grew by 2.5% in 2016 – a modest rate, but its highest since 2012. Restructuring by the Lufthansa owned Austrian Airlines, the airport's biggest airline, and a reputation for high fees, have constrained Vienna's passenger growth rate. Ryanair has called the airport "too expensive".

Nevertheless, the growth in traffic in 2016 was mainly driven by LCCs, particularly Eurowings (another Lufthansa Group company) and easyJet, more than offsetting reduction of its presence by the airport's number two airline, NIKI. LCC share at Vienna remains low by European standards, but it is growing.

The restructuring of airberlin, the airport's number three airline and effectively in operational control of NIKI, leads to uncertainty over the capacity plans of these two airlines in 2017.

However, another year of growth looks likely for Vienna, mainly driven by European routes (although the airport has ambitions to develop its long haul offer. Austrian is to return to more significant levels of capacity growth, particularly in Europe, and both Eurowings and easyJet are also planning further increases this year. Eurowings established its first non German base at Vienna only in Oct-2015, and could become the airport's number two carrier in 2017. [2769 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: 23.4 million passengers in 2016 for Europe's 23rd largest airport

Vienna is underpenetrated by LCCs, but their share is growing

Ryanair: Vienna Airport is "too expensive"

Austrian Airlines, NIKI and airberlin are Vienna Airport's top 3 airlines

2016 pax growth driven by Eurowings & easyJet; partly offset by NIKI

Vienna becomes Eurowings' first base outside Germany

easyJet launches new routes at Vienna

Vienna Airport's traffic dominated by short/medium haul

2017 growth will be driven by Europe, led by Austrian Airlines

Eurowings to grow at fastest rate in 2017

easyJet growth to continue

Airberlin's restructuring means uncertain capacity plans for itself and NIKI

Emirates and Qatar Airways are growing at Vienna

Asia Pacific capacity levels off

Austrian is growing to North America and Africa

Vienna Airport's 2% pax growth guidance for 2017 looks over cautious Graphs and data: Vienna International Airport annual passenger numbers (million) and annual growth (%): 2008 to 2017

Combined landing / terminal charges for Vienna International Airport, Duesseldorf Airport, Brussels Airport, Berlin Tegel Airport, Athens International Airport (USD): 2015

Vienna International Airport: top 10 airlines by share of passenger numbers, 2016

Vienna International Airport: change in passenger numbers by airline, 2016 versus 2015

Eurowings routes from Vienna

easyJet routes from Vienna

Vienna International Airport: share of passenger numbers and growth by region, 2016

Vienna International Airport to Europe weekly one way seats for Austrian Airlines: 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Vienna International Airport to Europe weekly one way seats for Eurowings and Germanwings: 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Vienna International Airport to Europe weekly one way seats for easyJet: 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Vienna International Airport to Europe weekly one way seats for NIKI and airberlin: 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Vienna International Airport to Middle East weekly one way seats by airline: 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Vienna International Airport weekly seats: 2015 to 2017

