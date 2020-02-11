Where to next for the EU’s policy makers? Henrik Hololei keynote

At CAPA’s Qatar Aeropolitical & Regulatory Summit in Doha on 5/6-Feb-2020, Henrik Hololei, Director-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission delivered a Keynote Speech as an introduction to a panel discussion session of the same name. This report contains extracts from that speech.

Mr Hololei addressed issues relating to aviation liberalisation, safety, elaborating also on the EU’s External Aviation Policy – and, of course, sustainability.

"We must maintain open and competitive markets in order to to develop the aviation sector and our economies." As the UK leaves the European Union, and the EU Commission prepares to negotiate a new regime, these issues become increasingly important.