Lufthansa adjusts brand portfolio; Europe's low cost airlines focus on one brand

Lufthansa's subsidiary Eurowings Discover is in the process of rebranding as 'Discover Airlines'. The rebranding reflects Lufthansa Group's intention to differentiate the airline, which is a full service operator, from its LCC Eurowings.

When Eurowings Discover was launched two years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lufthansa Group chose to build on the Eurowings name in order to save money on brand development. The decision to rebrand is a sign of the growing maturity of Eurowings Discover, and of the improvement in Lufthansa Group's financial results.

The move signals another tweaking of Lufthansa Group's portfolio of passenger brands, which encompasses national flag carrier, regional airline, LCC and leisure airline brands. IAG and Air France-KLM also have multiple brands.

By contrast, Ryanair is Europe's only leading LCC group with multiple brands – although its subsidiaries almost exclusively use Ryanair's FR code when operating scheduled services.