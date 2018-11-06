LCC-FSC airline partnerships: Scoot interlines with Aegean and Olympic

Singapore’s Scoot has begun interlining with Greece’s Aegean Airlines and its domestic subsidiary Olympic Air. The new partnership, the first for Scoot with a full service airline outside the SIA Group, provides feed for Scoot’s Athens service.

Scoot is also working on implementing partnerships with two European LCCs, easyJet and Eurowings. Both airlines will provide feed at Scoot’s only other European destination, Berlin.

Scoot becomes the latest in an increasing number of Asian LCCs to work with airlines outside their own groups. Jetstar was a pioneer in this space and all its subsidiaries or affiliates now interline/codeshare with several FSCs in addition to its parent Qantas. VietJet began codesharing with Japan Airlines in Oct-2018, becoming the first independent Asian LCC to codeshare with an FSC.