Europe regional airlines: CityJet/Air Nostrum leapfrog Hop
A proposed merger between Air Nostrum and CityJet could create Europe's largest regional airline by fleet size. The two airlines announced at the Farnborough air show on 17-Jul-2018 that they had signed heads of terms to create a new holding company and a group with around EUR700 million in revenue.
Based on data in the CAPA Fleet Database, currently the biggest regional airline in Europe by fleet size is Air France-KLM's Hop, with Flybe at number two. Air Nostrum, which operates a franchise for Iberia, is ranked at five and CityJet at six. Both operate Bombardier regional jets, while CityJet also deploys Sukhoi SuperJets and a legacy BAE146 fleet and Air Nostrum also has a small ATR turboprop fleet. In addition, both have significant third party wet lease operations.
The CAPA Fleet Database Europe records 67 regional airlines operating a fleet of 1,043 aircraft currently in service (as at 17-Jul-2018). This report looks at the composition of Europe's regional airline fleet in service and on order.
