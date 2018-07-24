Denver International Airport expands international: to host CAPA Americas Aviation Summit 2019

US airline industry undergoing dynamic changes

In line with previous editions of the Americas Aviation Summit, CAPA will challenge leaders of North America’s aviation industry to reflect on what is needed to drive the industry forward, using examples of innovation in outside markets as a benchmark to follow.

Industry rationalisation has helped the US majors enjoy very healthy profits over the last year. But this has not always been kind to airports which previously enjoyed hub status.

Also, the infrastructure that supports the airline industry’s growth is in urgent need of reform. Despite a decades-long acknowledgement that the country’s airports and air traffic management system needs to modernise, little progress has been made.

ULCCs are also making an impact, forcing the US majors to deploy an array of tactics to keep them at bay, in the form of segmented fare families and product unbundling. Further north, in Canada, ULCC start ups have injected renewed competition into the tightly held Canadian market.

Long haul low cost international operations are becoming a feature of the US-Europe market, introducing a new dynamic into the equation. These have until now been the territory of foreign airlines, but with airlines like the mid-cost/mid-frills jetBlue now about to embark on trans-Atlantic operations, a new era of competition could be in the wind.

Meanwhile, new aircraft technology is also reshaping route economics and opening up new markets in ultra long haul destinations to and from the continental US. A notable beneficiary of the new technology is the US-Singapore market which will have 41 nonstop flights at the end of 2018, compared to zero two years ago.

Trump-led trade initiatives are becoming a real threat to the industry

Yet geopolitical developments could create uncertainty for the industry. An escalating US-China trade war and the Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs on aerospace and defence imports from China, alongside existing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico will almost certainly escalate aircraft manufacturing costs and add further instability.

Already, concerns about the impact of trade tariffs and threats of retaliation have reportedly prompted many of the aircraft purchasers at the Farnborough Airshow to remain anonymous, generating the largest ever list of unnamed buyers.

The Denver Summit Agenda will provide thoughtful insights on topical strategic issues

With aviation in this highly dynamic state, the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit 2019 will address how airlines and airports can deal with these new challenges:

The geopolitical outlook and its impact on aviation industry

The state of US infrastructure and ATM reform

The sustainability of revenue optimisation strategies, including fare families and product unbundling

The impact of New Generation aircraft on long haul route economics; enabling new growth opportunities between SE Asia and the US and Lower South America and North America

Immunised JVs and market access

Disruption on the North Atlantic; market impact of incursions from new low cost long haul entrants

The impact of ULCCs on the Canadian airline industry

Distribution in the digital age and latest NDC developments

Use cases for AI, automation and blockchain – what it could bring to the airline business

Coping with disruption and structural change – what airlines can learn from other sectors

With a high level speaker and audience profile, these issues will be examined in creative and authoritative ways.

Denver Airport is embarking on unprecedented international airline expansion

Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day said: “We are extremely pleased CAPA has chosen Denver to host the 2019 Americas Aviation Summit. Not only will conference attendees engage in dynamic discussions about the state of our industry, but we hope visitors will also spend some time exploring the many wonderful activities Denver and Colorado have to offer.”

CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Denver International Airport for our 5th CAPA Americas Aviation Summit. As one of the US’s busiest airports, Denver plays a critical role in enabling the growth of air services and continues to go from strength to strength as it embarks on unprecedented international airline expansion.

“The launch of low cost long haul services by Norwegian across the Atlantic, as well as new international services from Copa, WestJet, United and Edelweiss into Denver throughout 2018, should contribute meaningfully to the airport’s healthy growth in international passengers, which was 12% in 2017 – more than double the overall traffic growth rate.”

Denver International Airport domestic and international passenger traffic, 2012-2018

Past speakers at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit have included American Airlines, Chairman and CEO, Doug Parker, Delta Air Lines, Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer Peter Carter, Spirit Airlines, CEO, Robert Fornaro, Hawaiian, CEO, Peter Ingram, JetBlue, VP Sales & Revenue Management, David Clark, Southwest Airlines, SVP of Network and Revenue Management, Andrew Watterson, Allegiant Travel Company, SVP Planning & COO, Jude Bricker, FedEx Express, Nancy Sparks, MD Regulatory Affairs, Senior VP & General Counsel, Rush O’Keefe, Indigo Partners, Managing Partner, Bill Franke, AirAsia, CEO, Tony Fernandes, Etihad Airways, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, Kevin Knight, Norwegian, SVP Sales, Lars Sande, GOL, Chief Planning Officer, Celso Ferrer, Volaris, CEO, Enrique Beltranena Mejicano, Spring Airlines, President, Stephen Wang, U.S. Dot, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs, Tom Engle, U.S. FAA, Deputy Administrator for Policy, International Affairs and Environment, Carl Burleson and dozens of others.

