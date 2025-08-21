Damascus Airport expansion – a well judged investment?

The Middle East is a region where airports are often required to regroup and fight their way back from an adversity that has nothing to do with the air transport business.

Beirut's is a case in point, while those in Iraq have frequently had to surmount problems, along with those in Jordan and in Israel, and nearby in North Africa in Libya.

The 14-year long civil war in Syria, which ended in Dec-2024 but hasn't really ended, took its toll on all the country's airports. Now, out of the blue (and somewhat surprisingly), a five-member consortium has been formed to rebuild Damascus International Airport at a cost of USD4 billion - effectively to build a new airport, as much of the funding will go towards a brand new terminal.

The investors, based in Qatar and Türkiye, have between them (mainly the Turkish ones) a great deal of experience in operating large airports. There is a possibility they could call in some Development Bank support to boost the financing.

Moreover, they have the backing at the moment of various governments, some of which have re-established diplomatic ties with Syria and have promised to provide aid (but not to build airports with), although the US is still playing its cards close to its chest.

The signs generally are good; but countries do not exit civil wars just like that, as the examples of Lebanon and Libya confirm.

It could well be a risky investment for all concerned.