China’s international capacity growth: part two – trends differ widely in specific markets

While mainland China's international capacity is now making steady progress overall, economic and political dynamics have resulted in contrasting fortunes for specific traffic flows.

China's international capacity has now reached nearly 90% of its pre-pandemic levels. But within this increase, some markets are surging, while others are languishing.

And in some of China's major markets, there is a marked difference between mainland Chinese airlines and overseas-based airlines.

Part one of this analysis looked at mainland China's overall international growth as well as the important China-Western Europe market.

Part two focuses on other Chinese international markets such as the US, Japan, Vietnam, Australia and Thailand.