CAPA Outlook: How can we expect a sustainable industry built on junk bonds?

The five key market ingredients for 2021 – all headwinds

In his upcoming CAPA Live presentation, the CAPA founder will highlight the five main ingredients in the outlook for international aviation:

1. The debt mountain

Airlines have taken on vast amounts of new debt, fueling massive repayment costs. Profitability will be highly elusive near-term, making further cash-raising more difficult. According to the A4A, US airlines have coped with the Covid crisis “in part by taking on billions in debt”. The airline body says net interest expense doubled from 2019 to 2020 and estimates it will exceed USD16 billion in 2021-2023.

US airline debt and interest expense (USD bill): 2018 to 2023F

2. The yield valley

Leisure traffic and VFR – low yielding segments for airlines - will dominate travel profiles for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. Fewer business travellers – the key to long haul full-service operations - will take to the skies, as businesses reassess plans and look to shave costs.

So average yields are likely to crash by 30% or more this year. And even if yields do eventually climb, can airlines survive another year at these levels? In this environment, low costs (ie LCCs) are king.

3. The COVID closed doors

Reopening national barriers will be tortuous and uncertain. Very few countries will be vaccinated to the extent to provide herd immunity, and therefore reluctant to expose residents to fresh waves of infection. Similarly travellers will be wary of countries with high infection rates, even if they are permitted to enter.

Vaccine passports may help, but standardisation and mutual recognition are enormously important. But multilateral consensus on access principles is a long way off, so most reopening will be achieved bilaterally – and slowly.

4. The Demand drought

While “pent-up demand” will provide an initial surge in (mainly leisure/VFR) demand, average booking levels will remain well below 2019 levels throughout 2021. This implies a combination of lower fares to stimulate traffic and excess capacity in the market, meaning airlines with high costs will struggle to compete in a sustainable way.

5. The heavy weather

Add to this, the ‘heavy weather’ of climate change reform pressures, which will suppress demand and constrain expansion. Expect ‘flight shaming’ to make a return as demands intensify from governments and consumers for aviation to reduce emissions. The Triple Bottom Line – “profit, people, and the planet” – will constrain business travel, just as corporations have adapted well to the ‘post-travel economy’ dominated by effective virtual meetings.

Factors limiting international revenue growth: 2021

The outlook: more red ink and an industry weakened and vulnerable

For almost all airlines, 2021 will continue to be marked by cash burn and losses. Recovery will not begin seriously before 2H2021, firstly in domestic markets and aided there by vaccinations. A much smaller market pie and much smaller full-service airline industry, perhaps up to 50% smaller, will be the outcome.

