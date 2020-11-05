CAPA Live highlights. Part 2: The airline CEOs speak

CAPA Live: 14-Oct-2020

'The biggest thing we need to do is giv

e people reasons to travel': Doug Parker, American CEO

There is no such thing as the ‘new norm and demand could return in 'very robust manner': Sir Tim Clark, Emirates Airline President

More first time flyers in Mexico: Enrique Beltranena, Volaris CEO

'Burning the furniture to keep the house warm': Ed Sims, WestJet CEO

Airlines are undergoing a 'fundamental reset of capacity': Rob Gurney, oneworld CEO

Loyalty helps airlines ‘remain relevant’: Paul Smitton, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles CEO,

Biosafety 'will be one element of the equation' to resume travel: IATA

"People will fly but I think governments are holding them back": Helane Becker, MD, Cowen & Co