CAPA Live highlights. Part 2: The airline CEOs speak
CAPA Live: 14-Oct-2020
'The biggest thing we need to do is giv
e people reasons to travel': Doug Parker, American CEO
There is no such thing as the ‘new norm and demand could return in 'very robust manner': Sir Tim Clark, Emirates Airline President
More first time flyers in Mexico: Enrique Beltranena, Volaris CEO
'Burning the furniture to keep the house warm': Ed Sims, WestJet CEO
Airlines are undergoing a 'fundamental reset of capacity': Rob Gurney, oneworld CEO
Loyalty helps airlines ‘remain relevant’: Paul Smitton, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles CEO,
Biosafety 'will be one element of the equation' to resume travel: IATA
"People will fly but I think governments are holding them back": Helane Becker, MD, Cowen & Co
