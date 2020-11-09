Biden Administration and aviation. Watch CAPA Live, 11-Nov
US aviation experts on CAPA Live on 11-Nov-2020 will explore the likely features and impact of President-elect Biden's actions towards aviation sector.
The incoming Administration in Washington D.C. led by US President-elect, Joe Biden, is expected to have some major implications for an airline industry mired in turmoil. President-elect Biden’s outline transport strategy emphasised the building of extensive rail infrastructure and his Administration will be strong on the environment and climate change.
Though neither candidate published anything like a comprehensive aviation policy in the lead up to the US Presidential election, the aviation industry will inevitably come into sharp focus because of its vital role in facilitating economic growth. In the near term, although airlines are haemorrhaging and unlikely to stop cash burn until mid-2021, likely generic funding packages should help with employee support, so airlines can continue to operate uneconomic routes.
But, beyond that, the terrifying rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus in the US, where case numbers have increased by more than half in the past fortnight alone, must inevitably impact policies in coming months. Mr Biden has said his administration will do “whatever it takes” to slow the spread - a necessary prerequisite for medium term recovery, and to restore passenger willingness to fly.
CAPA Live again features a supreme line-up of speakers and analysts for the Nov-2020 edition, CAPA's monthly virtual event series.
Over 1000 delegates, including 400+ attendees from over 110 airlines, will join to listen to the latest industry updates on the US industry's future under a new President, as well as high level updates from around the world.
The Biden Administration: likely impacts on aviation
- The Biden Administration will do “whatever it takes” to stop the virus' rapid spread and will follow the advice of scientists.
- The President-elect believes controlling the pandemic is the necessary first step to bringing back jobs.
- Climate change will be treated as one of four “historic crises” the United States faces.
- A priority will be the building of extensive rail infrastructure
- To discourage offshoring, Mr Biden has proposed a 10% “offshoring penalty surtax”
A stronger US focus on the environment and urgent action to stem the spread of COVID-19
A Biden presidency promises a greater emphasis on environmental issues, but as a first priority will be to move quickly to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the US, the necessary first step towards recovery.
Surface transportation prioritised
As administrations have attempted, a Biden administration's transportation priorities will be the building of extensive rail infrastructure - although this is unlikely in the medium term to have any direct impact on air services.
Constraints on offshoring
To discourage offshoring, Mr Biden has proposed a 10% “offshoring penalty surtax” on “profits of any production by a United States company overseas for sales back to the United States.”
These and other issues, including any likely changes to US international aviation policy will be addressed by key US aviation experts.
Featured US speakers at CAPA Live November
- US Department of Transportation, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation & International Affairs, David Short
- United Airlines, VP Pricing & Revenue Management, Dave Bartels
- Aviation Week Network, Senior Air Transport Editor, Sean Broderick
- John Byerly Consultant, Principal, John Byerly
- Cowen, Managing Director, Industrials; Consumer - Airlines, Airfreight & Aircraft Leasing, Helane Becker
- CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Senior Analyst - Americas, Lori Ranson
Airline CEO speakers
- Air Arabia, Group CEO, Adel Ali
- Avianca, CEO, Anko van der Werff
- Japan Airlines, VP of Global Marketing, Akira Mitsumasu
- KLM, President & CEO, Pieter Elbers
- Regional Express, Executive Chairman, Lim Kim Hai
- Regional Express, Deputy Chairman, Hon. John Sharp AM
- Ryanair DAC, CEO, Eddie Wilson
- Virgin Atlantic, CEO, Shai Weiss
An outstanding speaker list from around the world:
- ACI Europe, Manager Safety, Capacity, ATM & Single European Sky, Aidan Flanagan
- ACI - Asia Pacific, MD, Stefano Baronci
- ACL, former CEO, Chris Bosworth
- APEX, CEO, Joe Leader
- Autodesk APAC Travel Manager, Adriana Nainggolan
- Aviation Week Network, Senior Air Transport Editor, Adrian Schofield
- Board of Airline Representatives of Australia, Executive Director, Barry Abrams
- CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison
- CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Head of Fleet Research, Lloyd Dunning-Mitchell
- CTC - Corporate Travel Community, Executive Director, Benson Tang
- CTAIRA, CEO, Chris Tarry
- ERA, Director General, Montserrat Barriga
- European Commission, Director General for Mobility and Transport, Henrik Hololei
- ForwardKeys, VP Insights, Olivier Ponti
- Foster and Partners, Senior Partner, Antoinette Nassopoulos Erickson
- FTI Consulting, Managing Director, Strategic Communications, Susan Donofrio
- IATA, Head of Consulting - Asia, Thomas D. Pellegrin
- IH Consultancy, Owner, Ian Heywood
- Informa Pharma Intelligence, Director, Custom Intelligence & Analytics, Duncan Emerton
- Informa PLC, Head of Group Health, Safety and Security, Steve Dyson
- International SOS, Regional Medical Director, Andrew Ebringer
- Ishka, Head of Advisory, Edward Pieniazek
- Ishka, Analyst, Siddarth Narkhede
- JLS Consulting, Director, John Strickland
- London Gatwick Airport, CCO, Jonathan Pollard
- MW Travel Consultancy, Principal, Martin Warner
- National Chiayi University, Professor, Tzung-Cheng Huan
- On Point Loyalty, Managing Partner, Evert de Boer
- PA Consulting, Commercial Aviation Practice Leader, David Huttner
- PATA, CEO, Mario Hardy
- Skyscanner, Commercial Director of Strategic Partnerships, Gavin Harris
- Traveltopia, Futurist, Johnny Thorsen