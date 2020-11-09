Biden Administration and aviation. Watch CAPA Live, 11-Nov

US aviation experts on CAPA Live on 11-Nov-2020 will explore the likely features and impact of President-elect Biden's actions towards aviation sector.

The incoming Administration in Washington D.C. led by US President-elect, Joe Biden, is expected to have some major implications for an airline industry mired in turmoil. President-elect Biden’s outline transport strategy emphasised the building of extensive rail infrastructure and his Administration will be strong on the environment and climate change.

Though neither candidate published anything like a comprehensive aviation policy in the lead up to the US Presidential election, the aviation industry will inevitably come into sharp focus because of its vital role in facilitating economic growth. In the near term, although airlines are haemorrhaging and unlikely to stop cash burn until mid-2021, likely generic funding packages should help with employee support, so airlines can continue to operate uneconomic routes.

But, beyond that, the terrifying rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus in the US, where case numbers have increased by more than half in the past fortnight alone, must inevitably impact policies in coming months. Mr Biden has said his administration will do “whatever it takes” to slow the spread - a necessary prerequisite for medium term recovery, and to restore passenger willingness to fly.