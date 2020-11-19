Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 19-Nov-2020 Analysis

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Lufthansa Group launches new Miles & More carbon offsetting mobile app

Lufthansa Group integrated (16-Nov-2020) its CO2 offsetting platform Compensaid into a new Miles & More mobile application named 'mindfulflyer'.

Using the new app, passengers can now see the CO2 emissions of their flight at a glance and can more easily and quickly opt to offset these emissions.

The new offer is available for all Lufthansa Group flights as well as for travel with Star Alliance and JV partners for which the traveller has received or used Miles & More miles. [more - original PR]

Hawaiian Airlines partners with CPI Card Group to produce Second Wave credit cards

Hawaiian Airlines and Barclays US Consumer Bank announced (17-Nov-2020) a partnership with CPI Card Group, to introduce Second Wave credit cards that incorporate contactless technology.

For World Elite Mastercard members, the Second Wave cards also features a core produced with recovered ocean bound plastic.

CPI estimates more than one ton of plastic will be diverted from entering waterways, oceans and shorelines for every one million Second Wave cards produced.

Hawaiian Airlines senior VP of marketing Avi Mannis stated "As a destination carrier located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, we are deeply concerned about the threat posed by plastic waste in our oceans" and "Second Wave cards from CPI allow our cardmembers to share in our long-standing commitment to clean, healthy oceans and beaches". [more - original PR]

ACI World Annual General Assembly urges global climate change effort

Airports Council International (ACI) World Annual General Assembly passed (16-Nov-2020) a resolution emphasising that climate change, adaptation and resilience should be included in airport recovery plans and remain key issues for the sector despite the pandemic.

ACI World Annual General Assembly resolved to urge governments to support airports recovery by providing policies, investment and incentives to decarbonise the sector and make it more resilient.

Furthermore, the assembly stated, airports should keep climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience as key parts of their strategies and recovery plans and identify opportunities to 'build back better' by keeping sustainability and resilience at the core of their recovery strategies.

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: "Sustainability is one of the key pillars of our industry and climate change continues to pose the highest long-term risk that the world faces and that is far-reaching impacts, including an increased risk of emergence of future pandemics". [more - original PR]

AAI issues tender for development of solar power plant at Kunda Deoghar Airport

Airports Authority of India (AAI), via its official website, issued (17-Nov-2020) a tender for the development of a 330kWp grid connected solar power plant at Kunda Deoghar Airport. The deadline for the tender is 01-Dec-2020.

EU aviation stakeholders urge policy makers to join pact for sustainable aviation

European Regions Airline Association announced (16-Nov-2020) more than 20 EU aviation associations and stakeholders published a roundtable report mapping out a joint commitment to work with policy makers to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 in the context of COVID-19.

In order to further reduce aviation's environmental footprint and achieve decarbonisation, the pact calls for the following:

An EU legislative framework to promote the uptake, production and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels;

Funding and investments to enable the acceleration of low-carbon aircraft innovations, such as electric and hydrogen;

An incentive scheme for fleet renewal, coupled with retirement;

Increased public co-funding rates for civil aviation research and innovation through EU recovery mechanisms;

The revision of the Single European Sky (SES) and continuation of the EU emissions trading scheme/CORSIA.

EU leaders are also urged to join and actively support an EU pact for sustainable aviation by the end of 2021 by contributing the policy and financial framework required to enable European aviation to deliver on its sustainability commitments.

This will ensure that recovery efforts are fully compatible with European expectations about cleaner transport, with aviation employees' needs for a socially sustainable and responsible aviation sector balanced with aviation stakeholders' desire for a robust, safe and coordinated recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. [more - original PR]

