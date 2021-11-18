Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 18-Nov-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Original report: Etihad Airways and GE Sign Sustainability Agreement

Exploration of opportunities to test new technologies from GE Aviation and GE Digital that lower emissions as part of Etihad’s strategic sustainability programme

Collaboration on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) flight demonstration

Etihad and GE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for future opportunities to work together on initiatives to lower CO2 emissions from Etihad’s fleet of 787 aircraft as part of the airline’s comprehensive sustainability program. The agreement was signed by Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Etihad Aviation Group, and John Slattery, President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aviation during a ceremony at the 2021 Dubai Air Show.

As part of the MOU agreement, Etihad will allow GE to use its fleet of 787s, spearheaded by the signature Greenliner aircraft, as a test platform for new technologies and engine hardware aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and improving the performance of the GEnx engines that power the aircraft. The data from these tests will be shared between GE and Etihad to inform implementation of enhancements across Etihad’s 787 fleet. Both companies also agreed to collaborate on a 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight demonstration.

“Decarbonization is a challenge that the entire aviation industry faces,” said John Slattery, President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aviation. “The only way that we can address it is with agreements like this MOU with Etihad. Through this agreement, GE will be able to test innovative technologies that can help reduce emissions as well as enhance the time on wing of our GEnx engine, which may benefit Etihad and all our airline customers.”

“We have worked closely with GE over the last two years on the Etihad Greenliner programme to innovate, develop, and test aviation decarbonization technologies,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group. “Today’s announcement extending our relationship with GE builds on our shared commitment to reduce CO2 emissions as Etihad expands its strategic sustainability programme and lays out the framework that will help drive decarbonization for the broader industry.”

Etihad is also trialing GE Digital’s Fuel Insight software solution. Fuel Insight is a cost and emissions reduction solution that works by analyzing real data from the aircraft and airline to merge flight data with flight plans. This critical data helps increase aircraft fuel efficiency and reduce waste. Fuel Insight gives operators actionable intelligence at multiple levels allowing analysts to drill down from macro trends to understand issues on a per-flight level.

GE Aviation’s GEnx is a high-thrust jet engine developed for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. It has the advantage of lower fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared to GE’s CF6 engine. Representing a significant step forward in propulsion technology, GEnx uses lightweight durable materials and advanced design processes to reduce weight, improve performance, and lower maintenance, making it the best engine choice for many long-haul flights.

Earlier this year, Etihad received technical licenses to use GE’s 360 Foam Wash, an innovative jet engine cleaning technology, on the airline’s GE90 and GEnx engine fleet. GE’s 360 Foam Wash is an alternative to the water wash method. It helps restore engine performance, leading to reductions in fuel consumption. The process involves injecting a specially-formulated, proprietary solution that removes dust and dirt particles in the engine.

When compared to cleaning jet engines with water wash, foam wash can save an estimated 15,900 gallons of fuel and 168 tons of CO2 emissions per year on a GEnx-powered Boeing 787 aircraft.* With a GE90-powered Boeing 777, foam wash has the potential to save an estimated 35,500 gallons of fuel and 377 tons of CO2 emissions per year compared to GE90 engines cleaned with water wash**.

During technology trials with GE90 and GEnx engines, the 360 Foam Wash solution has allowed customers in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions to improve engine performance by reducing build-up of deposits in the engine, lowering engine exhaust temperatures, and improving engine compressor efficiency. These improvements led to reduced fuel consumption and increased engine time on wing.

Original report: Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways commit to shared vision on sustainable aviation

Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways today agreed to formalise their common interest in decarbonising air travel by signing a comprehensive agreement facilitating the development of sustainable aviation as part of Etihad’s broader strategic sustainability programme.

Extending from Rolls-Royce’s Pathway to Net Zero strategy and related announcements at the recent COP26 event, Rolls-Royce believes that its innovations in electrification and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) hold the keys to unlock the door of opportunity on decarbonisation.

The focus of the agreement between Rolls-Royce an Etihad Airways targets the application of electrification technologies and hybrid systems, together with the use of electric motors for commuter aircraft and the fast emerging urban air mobility (UAMs) sector. Rolls-Royce and Etihad will work alongside partners including Airbus to test and apply new technology solutions and developments in sustainability to Etihad’s incoming fleet of A350, spearheaded by the Sustainability50 flagship aircraft.

The agreement was signed today by Chris Cholerton, President of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace and Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group.

Tony Douglas said: “Today’s agreement builds on our long history with Rolls-Royce and formalises our cooperation for decarbonisation, as we research, develop and test sustainable solutions to move the industry forward toward net zero. There is no quick fix to overcome the challenge of aviation sustainability, it is going to take a united effort if we are to reach our shared goals of drastically reducing the carbon emissions of air travel.”

Chris Cholerton said: “Our commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 can only be achieved by working collaboratively with our valued customers. Our long-standing relationship with Etihad Airways provides an excellent foundation to build innovative solutions in aviation as we embark on our common journey towards an increasingly sustainable industry.”

Original report: Emirates and GE Aviation commit to test flight programme using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel to reduce CO2 emissions

Emirates and GE Aviation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a programme that will see an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, powered by GE90 engines, conduct a test flight using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by the end of 2022.

Currently, SAF approved for use is a blend of petroleum-based Jet A or Jet A-1 fuel and a SAF component with a maximum blend limit of 50%. One of GE’s fuel experts chairs an international task force to develop standardized industry specifications supporting adoption of 100% SAF, which does not require blending with conventional jet fuel.

A milestone collaboration for both Emirates and GE Aviation, the 100% SAF test flight is expected to demonstrate how widebody commercial aircraft using jet fuel made from alternative sources can lower lifecycle CO2 emissions compared to petroleum-based fuels with no operational issues.

The demonstration flight also supports both companies’ broader efforts to reduce CO2 emissions as the industry looks to scale up its use of SAF.

Emirates will work closely with regulators to secure approvals for experimental type certification and will also coordinate with airframe, Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on pre- and post-flight requirements, in addition to closely working with SAF suppliers on procurement and delivery logistics.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Airline, said: “Emirates is committed to supporting initiatives that help minimise its CO2 emissions, and we’ve already made great strides in fuel efficiency and conservation as well as operational advancements across different areas of our business. Our agreement with GE Aviation will support progress on the industry’s collective commitment to net zero emissions, and we look forward to continuing this close collaboration. Our partnership with GE Aviation to prepare for the test flight will be an important step towards securing certification of flights that are powered by 100% SAF.”

In addition to customer support, GE Aviation will complete necessary technical reviews to confirm the engines will meet performance specifications and provide any pre- and post-flight directions as needed.

“GE Aviation is committed to pursuing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from commercial aviation, including developing technologies for the fleet in service and the future of flight. This collaboration with Emirates is key to our efforts to standardize 100% SAF globally, which could provide a significant opportunity to expand the impact of SAF on aviation’s carbon reduction efforts,” said John S. Slattery, President and CEO of GE Aviation.

Emirates has long been a supporter of industry and government efforts to encourage the development of the SAF industry and regularly participates in initiatives to contribute to SAF deployment. Its first flight powered by SAF was in 2017, operating from the Chicago O’Hare airport.

Emirates received its first A380 powered by SAF in December 2020, and also uplifted 32 tonnes of SAF for its flights from Stockholm earlier that year, with the support of Swedavia’s Biofuel Incentive Programme. Flights from Oslo have also begun operating on SAF under the Norwegian government SAF mandate policy.

The airline is also a member of the Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition, established by the World Economic Forum, which is supporting a transition to SAF as part of a pathway towards carbon-neutral flying.

All GE Aviation engines can operate with approved SAF, which is made from plant oils, algae, greases, fats, waste streams, alcohols, sugars, captured CO2, and other alternative feedstock sources. By starting with alternative feedstocks instead of fossil fuels, CO2 emissions can be reduced during production.

GE Aviation has been actively involved in assessing and qualifying SAF since 2007 and works closely with producers, regulators, and operators to help ensure that SAF can be widely adopted for use in aviation.

This press release was sourced from GE Aviation on 16-Nov-2021.

Original report: Qatar Airways becomes the first carrier to join the IATA CO2NNECT platform, launching its new voluntary carbon offsetting programme for air cargo shipments

In partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Qatar Airways Cargo, the freight division of Qatar Airways Group, will become the first cargo carrier to join the IATA CO2NNECT platform and offer a customised environmental solution for its clients. Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s leading freight forwarders, will be the launch customer for the platform, in line with their commitment to sustainability. To mark this partnership, on 01 November 2021 Qatar Airways Cargo operated the first carbon-neutral air freight shipments from Doha to Frankfurt, Zaragoza, Liège and Paris.

This new chapter of the voluntary carbon offsetting program, built under an IATA umbrella, establishes an industry milestone to accelerate the decarbonisation of aviation and enables air cargo shipments to become carbon neutral by offering an integrated carbon calculation and offset solution between Qatar Airways, shippers, and freight forwarders such as Kuehne+Nagel. It will provide its customers assurance that the credits bought to offset these emissions are from projects delivering independently verified carbon reductions, as well as wider environmental and social benefits.

The pilot project was launched on four (4) routes, with plans to extend to the rest of its cargo network of over sixty (60) freighter destinations and more than one-hundred forty (140) passenger destinations worldwide. The pilot uses an IATA industry best practice for calculating CO2 emissions per freight kg. With this programme, cargo customers can easily offset the emissions associated with the air freight shipments, as a step towards achieving their environmental sustainability commitments. Only verified, high quality and ICAO CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) eligible offsets will be used.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As Qatar Airways first launched its carbon offset programme for passengers in 2020, we are pleased to now offer them the option of transporting the air cargo in a CO2 neutral way in the future. Qatar Airways Cargo has always been at the forefront of industry initiatives. I am proud of our efforts to support aviation industry in achieving the ambitious carbon emission reduction targets.”

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said, “The industry target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 applies to both passengers and cargo. It also needs all stakeholders in the industry to work together and embrace innovative solutions. Congratulations to Qatar Airways Cargo for being the first to implement CO2NNECT, and to Kuehne+Nagel for being a launch customer. As the world gathers for the COP26 meeting to strengthen global carbon-reduction plans, the launch of this offsetting solution shows our industry-wide commitment to sustainable air cargo.”

Qatar Airways Cargo wants to lead the way in meeting customer expectations for the highest standards of environmental sustainability, by offering a voluntary carbon offsetting programme for air freight, a solution that applies industry best practices for carbon calculation and carbon offsetting to ensure more sustainable cargo shipments.

As of one the world's leading cargo carriers, Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to ensuring environmental sustainability in its operations. With the introduction of our Cargo voluntary carbon offsetting programme, we will allow our customers to easily incorporate carbon-neutral business practices into their overall corporate strategy.

Original report: American Express Global Business Travel unveils latest initiatives to lead travel to low-carbon future

Debuts Green Compass to help corporates chart their journey to reduced greenhouse gas emissions – while keeping business travel moving

Commits to setting science-based targets and net-zero emissions by 2050.

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) today announced initiatives to help clients achieve their carbon reduction targets and propel GBT on its own journey to net-zero by 2050.

Green Compass – a new service developed by GBT’s consulting arm, Global Business Consulting – puts corporates on the pathway to reduced business travel emissions while still enabling travel. Green Compass features an intuitive dashboard that provides travel managers with granular insight into the factors that drive emissions from business travel and helps identify the best actions for decarbonizing their travel program.

The actions will depend on a company’s travel patterns and business needs and can include shifting to sustainable hotels, flying on lower emission aircraft, substituting rail for air, procuring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), or carbon offsetting. GBC consultants then work with the travel manager to develop a strategy to achieve the targeted emissions reductions.

Julie Avenel, GBT Global Business Consulting’s vice president, said: “The world needs to travel and trade again and we want to help businesses do so in the smartest and greenest way possible. Green Compass gives travel managers and sustainability stakeholders the data insight and expertise they need to guide their organization’s decarbonization journey, highlighting steps they can take to drive down emissions while continuing to travel to meetings. Most CO2 products only indicate emissions produced by travel. In contrast, Green Compass enables companies to set targets, track progress and take action.”

Green Compass is part of GBT’s marketplace for green travel where clients and suppliers can find solutions that help accelerate their transition to a low-carbon future. The methodology, data integrity and calculations behind Green Compass’s Emissions Optimization Algorithm (EOA) are verified by Carbon Footprint.

GBT will debut Green Compass at GBTA Convention 2021 Orlando.

Driving decarbonization at GBT

GBT has formally committed to setting science-based targets as an interim step on its journey to net-zero emissions globally by 2050. GBT will follow the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology to establish emissions reduction goals for its global operations and supply chain over the next two years.

For science-based and net-zero targets, GBT is working to limit global warming to avoid the most catastrophic threats of climate change as set out by the Paris Agreement. GBT joins SBTi together with more than 2,000 companies representing more than 20% of global market capitalization (in excess of USD 20 trillion)1.

GBT has been neutral for its own travel since 2019, one of the first global travel management companies to offset 100% of its own travel emissions. To help achieve its science-based and net-zero targets, GBT will incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its strategy for reducing its own corporate travel emissions. GBT is already working to scale SAF throughout the aviation value chain through its collaboration with Shell Aviation, combining the buying power of airlines and GBT’s corporate business travel customers.

Si-Yeon Kim, GBT’s Chief Risk & Compliance Officer and Executive Chair of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) said: “At the same time as we’re enabling clients and travelers, GBT is accelerating our own decarbonization journey. Formally committing to the SBTi is an important milestone, underlining our determination to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.”